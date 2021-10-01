springfield-news-sun logo
THORNBURG, Joan

83, of Springfield, passed away September 28, 2021, at Soin Medical Center. She was born May 9, 1938, in Nashville, TN, the daughter of Charles and Geraldine (Martin) Roller. Joan enjoyed playing bingo and shopping, and she loved sunflowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thornburg; daughter, Tammy Gayle Willis; and her parents. Survivors include her son, George Alan (Dori) Thornburg; son-in-law, John E. Willis; three grandchildren, Kiley Thornburg, Trae Willis, and Justin (Jill) Thornburg; and one great-grandson, Jackson Thornburg. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at


