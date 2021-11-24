THORNBURG,



George Scott



Passed away peacefully in his sleep in Centerville, Ohio,



November 21, 2021. Scott



courageously battled a long



illness for many years. A 1977 graduate of Centerville High School. A Bachelor of Engineering Degree from Hocking Technical College. Associate Degree in computer software design Sinclair Community College. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed building remote controlled airplanes and loved his dog Abby. Funeral services will be held at the family church at Thoburn Methodist Church in St. Clairsville, Ohio, with burial next to his dad and brother Eric at Union Cemetery. Date: TBD.

