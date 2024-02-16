Thompson, William Lloyd "Bill"



William "Bill" Lloyd Thompson passed away January 25, 2024 in Milton, Washington. He was born July 2, 1927, in Lancaster, Ohio. At Lancaster H.S., he played on the varsity basketball team, ran track, and played clarinet in the band. Following high school, he served in the Navy at the end of WWII on a seaplane tender. Upon discharge, he attended Ohio State University where he obtained a B.S. in Pharmacy. He married Jean Thompson on August 14, 1949.



He was recruited out of college by Fidelity Prescriptions of Dayton, Ohio. He worked for them throughout most of his career. He became a manager early on. He was based in their Beavercreek, Ohio store for the majority of his time with them. He was well liked by his customers as well as his staff, both for the care he provided as well as his sense of humor.



He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling around the U.S. with family and friends. He enjoyed time with his family. He often stated how proud he was of his wife, children and grandchildren.



He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.



