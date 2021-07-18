THOMPSON, Thomas



Age 65, of Arcanum/Pitsburg, passed away following an



extended battle with multiple illnesses.



Tom worked from 21 years with GTE/Verizon/Frontier. He was an avid car enthusiast,



especially Model T's and Street Rods/Hot Rods. He had made countless lifelong friends through his car buddies, with the "breakfast crew" that would meet at Huston's, through work and family. He is going to be deeply missed by all the lives he has touched.



He is preceded in death by his father, C. Shelton Thompson; mother, Rev. Dr. Marjorie Thompson; brother, Matthew Thompson, and grandson, Ryan James.



Tom is survived by his wife of 24 years together, Marie Thompson; son, Mic Thompson; additional sons, Jeff (Merrilyn) Wogoman, Todd (Melissa) Wogoman; grandchildren, Brittany (Shane), Mikey (Saharra), Brandon, Dylan (Aleda), Tyler (Macy), A.J. (Kayla), Hope, Mason; great-grandchildren, Aeva, Asher; sisters, Marjory Trishman, Ruth (Jim) Rainsburg, Emily Lasko-Kuykendall, several nieces and



nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.



Funeral services for will be held on Monday, July 20, 2021, 1 pm, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. The burial will follow at Mote Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 am – 1 pm on Monday, at the funeral home, leading into the services. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.

