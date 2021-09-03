springfield-news-sun logo
THOMPSON, Sue

THOMPSON, Sue

Age 83, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at College Hill Community Church, 1547 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Walk-through visitation will be held two hour prior to service (10 am - 12 pm). Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

