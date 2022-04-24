THOMPSON, Scott Allen "Scotty"



Scott Allen Thompson, aka "Scotty" was born on September 9, 1963. He was a good ole local boy who graduated from Fairmont East High School and lived his life in Dayton, Ohio. Scott passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at PAM Sycamore Hospital due to sudden medical conditions at 58 years of age. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. James F. Thompson and birthmother, Susan Kay Williams. Scott was preceded in death by his older brother, Jim and his Mom, Mrs. Barbara Thompson. He is survived by sisters, Laura Sharpe, Michelle "Shelly" (Eric) Helser, Christina Wilkerson and brothers, Ted Turner, and James Allen Thompson (Angie) Thompson, cousins Lynn Fletcher (Mark aka Stimpy Solne), Terry Lemmings, Janie Lemmings, nephew Marcus Leighlighter, niece Kristin Leighlighter, great-nieces Estelle Sharpe, Alliah Turner, Abigail, Harper and Hannah Thompson and Raven Leighlighter, great nephews Brandon, Justin, TJ and Tristan Turner and Roger Leighlighter. He was a kindhearted and funny man, loved by many in his community. As a lead grill chef for 18 years, Scott was a respected and beloved employee at BD Mongolian Grill located in The Greene's in Beavercreek, Ohio, Co-Managers, Steve Mayer, Cody C. Bryant and Kristen Sjoblom, grill mate Cole along with many other staff cared deeply for Scott. They exhibited exemplary compassion and support through their interactions with Scott and his family during their friend and teammate's serious health issues and passing. Scotty loved his Dad, family, lifelong friends Jim and Sheila Long, close friend Demetre Wells, rock and roll music, superheroes, and LuLu his cat. Some of his favorite bands as a teen were Aerosmith, KISS, and Rush. His current favorite songs were 'No Rain' by Blind Melon and 'Brandy' by Looking Glass. As his family, we honor his deep connection with music as the artistic voice of his soul expression. We would like to dedicate Lynard Skynard's 'Simple Man' and 'Free Bird' lyrics and musical vibration as an energetic definition of what we feel defines Scott and what we dream for him as he journeys onward. In lieu of a public memorial, family and friends are encouraged to have their own private remembrance. Scott's family thank you for celebrating him in your heart and conversations, remembering the good times you had together, how he loved to laugh, tell jokes and jam to his music. If you wish to share a memory of Scott, 'Scotty' Thompson or leave a special message for his family,



please click the "Share Memories" button on the www.newcomerdayton.com website.

