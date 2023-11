Thompson (Longenecker), Sandra Jane



THOMPSON, SANDRA JANE



Age 89, of Arcanum, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on November 3, 2023, at Everheart Hospice of Wayne Hospital. Services will be decided at a later date. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.



