Age 75 of Hamilton passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021. He was born November 12, 1945, in Hamilton the son of the late Harvey and Mary (nee Jones) Thompson. Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a welder for Mosler Safe Co. Ronald leaves behind two children, Sherry (Todd) Steimel and David (Darlene) Thompson; three grandchildren, Brandon Thompson, Courtney (Travis) Reffitt, and Derek Maxwell; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Leon; one nephew, Mike (Jenny) Thompson; one niece, Debbie Holt. He was also preceded in death by his son, Allen Thompson and brother, Albert Thompson. Visitation will be on Friday, August 13, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at



