THOMPSON, Robert "Bob"



99 passed away on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022. He was born December 28th, 1922, in Lewisburg, PA, the son of the late J. Robert and Lucie



Thompson. He is preceded in death by his Sister Marcia Hils; a Brother Gordon Thompson; Son John Thompson; his wife Debbie; Great-Grandson



Jeremiah Tuco, and his late wife of 74 years JoAnn Thompson. Robert grew up in Springfield and gratuated from Springfield High School in January 1944. He attended Wittenberg College, then joined the



Army-Air Force and became a pilot. In January 1945 he was sent to the island of Tinian island with the 9th bomb group. As a B-29 pilot he flew 33 missions against Japan and was awarded 4 Air Metals and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He considered himself to be very lucky to be one of the survivors as he stated. After the War he returned to Springfield and worked as an Optician until 1951 when he was recalled to serve again with the Air Force at the Kadena air base in



Okinawa. His service awards are as follows: Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross with Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Bronze Star Western pacific Campaign and a Bronze Star Air Offensive Japan.



Bob worked as a salesman at Commonwealth Life, People's Outfitting, Click Camera and Sears where he retired in 1984. He was a life-long member of Central United Methodist Church and a very active serving on many committees over the years. He and JoAnn later joined the Northridge United



Methodist Church. Bob was active in the community delivering meals on wheels and tutoring at the Lincoln School Literacy Center. He enjoyed playing the trombone and played in several concert bands. Robert is survived by his son Bill and Wife Maureen, Grandchildren, Ashley and Chris Tuco of



Arcanum, Ohio, Emily and Jonathan McDuffie of Springfield and Cassandra and Adam Rogers of Uniontown, Ohio, great-grandchildren, Gavin and Addi Tuco, Harper McDuffie and Wyatt Rogers.



To quote Dad "I am very fortunate for the many years of Love and Support from his wife JoAnn. He considered her to be a great blessing. Memorial Services will be held at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, January 8th with visitation at 1:00 and the Funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m In Lieu of



Flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Northridge United Methodist Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



