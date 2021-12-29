THOMPSON, Nicholas Ryan"Nick"



It is with profound sadness that the family of Nicholas (Nick) Ryan Thompson



announce his unexpected passing on December 24, 2021, at the age of 41.



Nick was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 30, 1980, and was a lifelong Miamisburg resident. He was a 1998 graduate of Miamisburg High School where he was a gifted athlete having earned All-State Honors in Track and Field as well as being a member of the Varsity Football Team. In 1997, Nick broke the Miamisburg High School's Kick-Off Return record. He was incredibly proud to follow in his Grandpa Bud's Viking footsteps by playing on Harmon Field during high school. He was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan and was thrilled by their victory against The Ohio State this year. He also served in the U.S. Army from 2002-2006 and was extremely proud of being a veteran.



Nick is survived by his children, Ava and Noah Thompson; his parents Tom and Joni Thompson; his sister Stephanie (Steve) Johnson; nieces Caitlin and Abbey Johnson; his beloved dog Mollie; special friends Nick Holtzman and Jon Manning, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents Charles "Bud" and Virginia Lutz and John and Virginia Thompson.



The family will be receiving guests at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in Miamisburg, Ohio, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on



Friday, December 31, 2021, with the funeral following immediately after at 1:00 PM. Nick's final resting place will be at Hillgrove Cemetery in Miamisburg, Ohio. Because of Nick's love of Miamisburg Athletics and the University of Michigan, Nick's family would encourage those in attendance to either wear Miamisburg Viking or Michigan colors to the church. Nick would love that!



If you wish to convey support or sympathy, Nick's family kindly requests that you abstain from sending flowers. An account has been set up at Farmers and Merchants Bank in the name of Nick's children, and any donations will be graciously accepted and appreciated as we help them navigate the future without their Dad.



Nick's loss is immeasurable. He had a huge heart and was always telling those he loved how much they meant to him. In honor of Nick, please tell someone you love how much they mean to you. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com