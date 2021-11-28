THOMPSON (Lucas), Mary Michelle



Age 64 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on November 16, 2021. She was born on February 13, 1957, to the late Robert Lucas and Erma (Seward) Lucas. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her grandson,



Tyler Castle and great-granddaughter, Amoura Thompson. Mary leaves behind her children to cherish her memory: Belinda Lucas, Derrick Thompson, Tashana (John Wren) Thompson and Marques Thompson; grandchildren: Courtney Thompson, Aysha Lucas, Tyra Thompson, Brayden Thompson, Sara Thompson, Mary's best friend Kylie Thompson, and Payton Wren. Mary is also survived by her siblings: Roberta Chavers, Terry Lucas, her twin, Marvin Lucas, Harold Lucas, Diana Lucas, and Evelyn Lucas. Mary enjoyed spending her free time with her family, crocheting, and coloring adult coloring books. As a child Mary was a member of Saint Paul AME Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home with a celebration of her life beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.

