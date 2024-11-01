Thompson, Lynn

Thompson (Phillians), Lynn P.



Lynn P. Thompson, age 80, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at The Otterbein of Lebanon. Lynn was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 9, 1943, the daughter of the late Max and Fanny Phillians. She attended Urbana College and then transferred to Wilmington College, where she earned her degree in Education and met her husband, Robert M. Thompson, who preceded her in death after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. She was a dedicated public school teacher for 40 years, spending most of her time and energy in Springboro schools. She often referred to her students as "my kids" and valued the lifelong connections she had with them. Most people will remember her tough classroom, her laughter and coffee talks with her at the Donut Haus. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Thompson and Emily Thompson, as well as numerous students, colleagues and friends touched by her vibrant life. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2024, at the Anderson Funeral Home,-Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio with Reverend Brian Morris officiating. Interment will follow in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. Online memories or condolences may be sent to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



