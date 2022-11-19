THOMPSON,



Kane Andrew



43 of Miamisburg, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born August 12, 1979, in Piqua to Robert "Buster" and Carol (Joseph) Thompson of Piqua.



Including his parents, Kane is survived by a sister, Carrie (Dave) Davenport of Columbus; a niece, Avery; a nephew, Elijah; and his uncle that he was very close to, Jeff Jones of Springboro; also numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilburn and Lois Jones.



Kane received his Bachelor's degree in Environmental Sustainability from Antioch Midwest College. After college, Kane moved around the country for a time, notably to the Odiyan Monastery in Cazadero, California, where he lived and worked for about a year. He also spent time in Oxford, Maine, at Kamp Kohut where he taught kayaking. When in college, he met some long lasting friends in the Native American Community and has traveled around to those gatherings for the better part of twenty years. Kane was always in tune with himself and nature, habitually going to the gym and watching what he ate. He loved spending time outdoors, hiking, camping, and kayaking. Kane was a loving, kind and gentle young man. His family and his brothers and sisters in his Native American Community were the most important things in his life. His Lakota name was Little Buffalo. Kane sometimes had a hard time living in today's world. Kane unfortunately had a bad fall recently that required surgery, and that seemed to change his everyday demeanor and perception. Kane was loved by many, and he will truly be missed.



A service to honor Kane's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are strongly considered to Five Rivers Metroparks, 409 E. Monument Ave., 3rd Floor, Dayton, OH 45402. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through



jamiesonandyannucci.com