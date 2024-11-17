Thompson, Jane Eleanor



Jane Eleanor Thompson, 96, formally of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. She was born March 23rd, 1928 in Wheeling, West Virginia the daughter of Oris Everett and Mable Virginia (Orum) Knight. Jane was a member of Emery Chapel where she was involved in the choir. Jane and her husband, Glenn owned and operated Post Printing in Minster for over 50 years. She was an avid golfer and a member of the Ladies Red Hat Society. Jane was part of the Clark County Extension Homemakers group and a longtime 4-H advisor. She most loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family. Jane is survived by her children: Pamela (Marvin) Williams and Timothy (Toni) Thompson; 10 grandchildren: Christiaan (Jill) Williams, Brandon Williams, Matthew (Leah) Williams, Beau (Annie Dell'Aria) Thompson, Alexandra (Nick) Stephens, Joseph Thompson, Emerson Thompson, Everett Thompson, Tess Thompson and Serena Wright; 3 great-grandchildren: Ember "Scout", Warren and Elise. Jane is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Glenn Thompson who passed away in 2003 and her son, Glenn "Tommy" Thompson. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024, at 12 noon at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11a.m.-12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Garden. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com