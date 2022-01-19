THOMPSON, Delmar



Age 91, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away January 4th, 2022. He was born June 22nd, 1930, to the late Mary and Allen Thompson in Eubank, KY. He retired from GM in 1980. He is preceded in death by sons Steven and



Robert Thompson, and grandson Josh Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 58 years



Anna Thompson, son Rusty (Sherri) Thompson, six grandchildren Tina (Greg) Stapleton, Leigha (Kyle) Austin, Chad, Robert and Nicole Thompson, and Chris Nelson. Eight great-grandchildren Tyler, Jacob, and Kyle Stapleton, Shane



Reynolds, Dylan, Dominic, and Dahlia Thompson and Jacob Nelson, sister Joyce Patton and many other loved ones.



Delmar was a devoted father, papaw and husband he will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held by the



family at a later date in Dayton.

