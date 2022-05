Charleston and



Mildred Thompson



Mama/Daddy!!!!!





We miss you so much and thank you for our lives. Growing up, kids always ran to their mothers. We were blessed to be able to scream daddy. Mama it has been 50 years, and Daddy, it has been 49. Michael and April-Paul are with you. Your daughter has a beautiful family with your precious grands. There is one that have "conniption fits" like me.



THANK YOU FOR THE LOVE!!!!!