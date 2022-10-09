THOMPSON, Barbara J.
Age 92, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was a resident of Fairborn for 60 years. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 11, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Red Cross for hurricane Ian relief efforts. Full obituary may be found at www.Routsong.com
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429