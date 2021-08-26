springfield-news-sun logo
THOMAS, William

Obituaries
THOMAS, Jr., William E.

66, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Good Shepherd

Village. William was born

November 25, 1954, in Springfield, Ohio, to William and Joann (Leary) Thomas. Bill was a chef for various restaurants during his career. He was also a member of the Union Club.

Survivors include six siblings, Carol (Dan) Navin, Sue Wynn, Jean (Bob) Mitch, Dick (Ruth) Thomas, Ann (David) Markey and Pat (John) Hennessey;

numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jim, Jerry and Bob. A chapel service will be held at 10:30, Saturday in the chapel at St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be

made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

