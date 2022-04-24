THOMAS, William "Lynn"



William "Lynn" Thomas, age 79, went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born to William and Louetta (Toler) Thomas on June 13, 1942, in Knott County, Kentucky. He was a Gratis High School graduate and also attended Miami University. He was a four-year Navy veteran, who served in Vietnam as a Navy Hospital Corpsman with the 3rd Marine Division. He was an electric repairman at AK Steel, retiring after 32 years. One of his many favorite things was gardening and landscaping. Lynn loved the outdoors and reminisced about fishing trips or boating. He loved his Kentucky Wildcats too. Most importantly, he loved his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, and the Lord. He was a man of faith who lived it daily. He played many roles at church including treasurer, usher, sound, softball coach, and singer. He was also part of a trio with his brothers-in-law and they sang in a group they called "The Assembly." He supported his children in everything they



participated in. He and Barbara were invested in their kids'



achievements and activities. He enjoyed taking walks with his wife so they could spend quality time together. He loved and was truly proud of his family. Lynn (LT) is survived by his



loving wife of 57 years, Barbara (Bartlett) Thomas; his



children, Gina (Jeff) Geier, Becky (Tim) Sorrell, and Brian (Mari) Thomas; his grandchildren, Katie (Mason) Gray, Brittany (Chad) Turner, Sarah (Kyle) Dankhoff, Savannah Geier, Trevor Konz, Delaney Konz, Emma Thomas, Owen Thomas, and



William "Aidan" Thomas; great grandchildren, Kalynne, Brooks, Grayson, Colton, and Georgia; siblings, Eddie Lowell (Mary) Thomas, Norma (Nolan) Swartz, and Dave (Linda)



Thomas; and a host of other loving family members. He is



preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. There will be a visitation for Lynn on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 11-1pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850



Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005. Service will follow at 1:00pm and will be officiated by Lynn's brother-in-law,



Larry Bartlett. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be sent to the SpiritCare Center 509 Park Road, Sevierville, TN 37862 or by using this link: http://www.spiritcarecenter.net/ways-to-give.html, Condolences to the family can be sent to



www.bakerstevensparramore.com