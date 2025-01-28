Thomas, Patricia Clark



Patricia Clark Thomas, 86, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away peacefully at home with her family on January 25, 2025. Pat was born in Dayton, Ohio to Marvin and Virginia McEntee Clark. She graduated from Julienne High School and married Dr. William Thomas in 1960. After raising five children, she went to Sinclair Community College and the University of Dayton where she graduated magna cum laude.



She served two terms as president of the Auxiliary to the Dayton Dental Society and volunteered for the American Red Cross. After moving to Charlotte to be with her grandchildren, she volunteered for International House. She was a trophy-winning tennis player and played at Olde Providence Tennis Club. Pat loved to travel. She and Bill visited all 50 states and 61 countries.



Pat is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Nancy Mooney. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, sons Gregory, Randel (Linda) Steven (Russ Weakley-Brown), Sheila Platt (John), Jennifer Teague (Patrick) and seven grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 28 at St Mathew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM at the church.



Memorials may be given to Via Health Partners, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte NC 28247.



