THOMAS, Melissa Sue



67, of Troy, passed away April 29, 2021. She was born November 2, 1953, in Dayton, OH, to parents Jo Walter and Amy Louise Greason. She is survived by loving husband of 47 years, Fred Thomas. Also surviving



include sister Penny Greason; children Zachary (Craig VanRenterghem) Thomas of Findlay, OH; Rev. Anthony



(Susan) Thomas of Chesapeake, OH; Olivia (Ian Semmler)



Thomas of Ardmore, PA; grandchildren Benjamin, Evelyn,



Lillian, and Elijah Thomas, and one on the way; niece Wendi Childers Suski; and numerous other family. Melissa loved spending time with family, enjoyed traveling, playing a good bingo game, and cooking for family and others. She was a



devoted wife, a loving mother, a doting grandmother, and a wonderful friend. By her wishes, her body has been donated to Wright State University Booneshoft School of Medicine.



Also by her wishes, there will be no services. Those who wish to remember Melissa in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Fraternal Order of Police.

