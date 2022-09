THOMAS-LOWE, Rena LaVonne



45, of Dayton, passed from this life on September 16, 2022. She was born on September 20, 1976, in Dayton, Ohio. Rena touched many lives and leaves behind loving family and friends to cherish her memory and to mourn her loss.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:30 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd.



