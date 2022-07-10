THOMAS, John

THOMAS, Sr., John E.



Age 91 passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022. He is survived by wife of 71 years, Tillie, daughter, Diane Talbert, sons, Tim (Jennifer), John Jr., and Christopher. A sister, brother, many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation 9 A.M. Funeral service to follow at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Entombment West Memory Gardens.



