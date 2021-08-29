THOMAS, Jennifer A.



Age 48, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday,



August 25, 2021, at her



residence. She was a social worker for Kettering Health Network for 20 years, and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Jennifer is survived by her husband, William "Bill" C; daughters, Kaitlyn, Claire and Caroline; father, Harold D. Sproles; mother, Christy (Don) Sullivan; brother and sister-in-law, Kris (Domenica) Sproles; nieces and nephew, Charli, Jon Carter and Josie; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with



Father Ethan Moore celebrant. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 6-8 PM. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Art Institute in Jenny's memory.

