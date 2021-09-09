THOMAS, Jack Kent



Age 79 of Brookville, formerly of Clayton, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. He was a veteran of the Air



National Guard of Ohio and Air Force Reserves. Jack retired from General Motors with over 30 years of service. He was



also a former Reserve Deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and a licensed paramedic with Box 21 Rescue where he became one of the first EMT's in Montgomery County. He was a long time member of Concord United Methodist Church. Jack was a Amateur Radio operator, K8DVK and also enjoyed music, ancient history shows and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Cecilia "C.C." (Eaton) Thomas, children: Jeff (Alison Campbell) Thomas, Matt (Sara) Thomas, Jackie (Jason) Ayres, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sister: Jayne Nolte, nephew: Michael Nolte,



"adopted daughter": Jill Goff, relatives, friends and granddogs. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and



Lillian (Shank) Thomas. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Concord United Methodist Church, (1123 S. Main St., Englewood) with Rev. Maggie Sykes officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at Greenville Union Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's



Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.

