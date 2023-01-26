THOMAS, Clifford

THOMAS III, Clifford E.



Born September 30, 1964, in Portsmouth, Virginia, Clifford passed away in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday, January 9, 2023. He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford E. Thomas Jr., mother, Theresa V. Thomas, and sister Marilyn G. Thomas Speight. Clifford was a very caring, loving, and hard working person, and is deeply missed by his family and friends. He enjoyed laughter, and had a great smile that could brighten others. He is survived by his two sisters Theresa V. Thomas Chandler and Deveda M. Thomas Hodges, brother Chancey A. Thomas, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

