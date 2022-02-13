THOMAS, Brady

THOMAS, Jr., Brady



Of Orlando, Florida, formerly Dayton, Ohio, passed away after a brief illness on January 11, 2022. Born July 26, 1953, Brady graduated from Fairview High School and attended The Ohio State University. His passions in life were playing his violin and he loved all types of music. Brady spent the last 30+ years playing his violin in Key West and Orlando, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Brady Thomas Sr., and mother, Queen Esther Thomas. He is survived by his sister, Stella Thomas McClure (Douglass) of Columbus, Ohio; brothers,



Larry J. Thomas (Caprice Bragg) of Richmond, Virginia, Ronald P. Thomas, and Darrell C. Thomas, both of Dayton, Ohio; niece, Jessica McClure of Columbus, Ohio; and nephews,



Jordan J. Thomas (Jordan) of Washington, D.C., and Ryan G. Thomas of North Olmstead, Ohio; and a great-niece, uncles, aunts, and cousins. A short memorial service, followed by inurnment, will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 12 pm at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum (118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409). Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.

