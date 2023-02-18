THOBE, Theresa

THOBE (Dorsten),



Theresa Marie



Age 77, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. She was born to Walter F. and Alma A. (Rengers) Dorsten on Sep. 25, 1945, in Dayton, OH. A 1963 graduate of St. Joseph Commercial H.S., Theresa studied and achieved Accredited Record Technician while working at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, OH. For 50+ years she loved teaching religious education to generations of Versailles-area students at St. Denis Catholic Church. Her lifelong love of music and soaring soprano voice also made her a sought after vocalist for numerous weddings and events over the years. Theresa's other activities and interests included the St. Denis church choir, Right to Life, Daughters of Isabella, patron of local theater, music, and community organizations, her epic open-house Christmas parties, and family gatherings.



She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald J. Thobe (dec. Jun. 2, 1981), whom she married on May 10, 1969, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Dayton, OH, and her sister Katherine "Kay" (Dorsten) Wolff (dec. Mar. 31, 2015).



Theresa was a loving, warm, and engaging person to all who knew and came in contact with her. A mother to Keith Thobe, Denise Thobe, Scott Thobe and Natalie Stricklin; Grandmother to Carter and Stella Thobe, Karter and Reagan Stricklin; Aunt to Karen (Gene) Schamel, Mary Beth Walters, Doug Wolff, Jeff (Melissa) Wolff, the Will, Gehret, Schmitmeyer, and Thobe families, as well as a great and great-great-aunt; Big sister to the Simon family; Sister-in-law to Robert Wolff, Roberta (Thobe) and Charles Will (both dec.), Velma "Vicki" (Thobe) and William "Bill" Johnston (dec.), Madonna "Donna" (Thobe) and Anthony "Tony" Gehret (dec.), Roger and Carolyn Thobe, Jane (Thobe) and Lester Schmitmeyer, Dennis and Nancy Thobe, and Lucy Thobe; and many loving cousins and friends.



Family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, 653 Hickey Avenue, Versailles, OH. Additional viewing at Bailey Zechar from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m. at St. Denis Catholic Church, 14 East Wood Street, Versailles, OH, celebrated by Fr. Ned Brown. Burial will be private. Reception to follow Mass in St. Denis Church basement.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Darke County Center for the Arts at www.darkecountyarts.org / 937-547-0908.

