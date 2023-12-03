Theis, Stephen Eric "Steve"



Stephen Theis, 75, of Gulf Breeze, FL, (Santa Rosa County) died October 13, 2023. Steve was born on January 24, 1948, in Oxford, Ohio to parents Maxine and Robert Theis. He was raised and spent a large portion of his life in Dayton, OH, before moving to Gulf Breeze in 1991. A graduate of Centerville High School, Class of 1966, he graduated from Miami University in 1970. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He also served in the National Guard Reserve in the US Army during the Vietnam War.



Steve enjoyed his life improving the financial advancement and security of others, serving as a Financial Planner for Karpiak & Associates, and as an agent with New York Life Insurance, before establishing Theis Financial Consulting in 2008.



Steve was an avid boater, and long-time member of both Pensacola Yacht Club and Navarre Beach Yacht Club. He was active as a member of the Pensacola Beach Elks and as a member of Pensacola United Methodist Church.



Steve embraced life to the fullest with an irresistable and radiant vibrancy. He was loved by all who knew him. Preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Shirley (Dennison), he is survived by a special beloved friend, Theresa Savage, his sister, Gail Theis Cumming, stepsons James and Stephen Likevich, daughter-in-law Dori Likevich (Myers), and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and treasured friends.



A service of interment of his ashes will be held at David's Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 10:30 am.



