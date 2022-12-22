springfield-news-sun logo
X

THACKER, WINIFRED

Obituaries
1 hour ago

THACKER, Winfred "Keaton"

Winfred "Keaton" Thacker, age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. He is preceded in death by his son, Jack Thacker. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons, Randall and Richard; daughter, Rhonda Victor; brothers, Hans, Buford and Ed; sister, Genevieve Watson; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 1-3pm at Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com

In Other News
1
Lucas, Randall
2
HORN, Charles
3
Daiuto, Irene
4
GRIFFITTS, James
5
HARDIN, Randall
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top