TEWELL, Virginia



Virginia was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Leonard and Cora (Little) Morris Feb. 18, 1928. She was called home by the Lord on March 21, 2021. Mrs. Tewell retired from Butler County CSEA. Virginia was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God, had volunteered at Middletown Regional Hospital, Hope House, shared in her husband's ministry at SHCOG, and at the Butler County Care Facility in Hamilton and Garden Manor



Extended Care Center for over 28 years.



She is survived by a son Stephen Land (Heather); daughter Susan Land-Collins; sister Marilyn Johnson; 6 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bishop Richard Tewell; her parents; daughter-in-law Flossie Rachelle Land; nephew Mike Morris, and stepson William Tewell.



Any donations may be sent to Stratford Heights Church of God Middletown, Ohio.

