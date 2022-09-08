springfield-news-sun logo
TEWART, Robert "Bob"

Age 91, of Trenton, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022. He was born September 21, 1930, in Middletown, the son of Walker and Johnann (Puckett) Tewart.

He enjoyed taking photos, and covered bridges. Bob was an avid racing fan. He was an electrician for the local IBEW 648 Hamilton, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Earl, Orville "Barney", Raymond "Jake"; sisters, Irma and Faye.

Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Louise Tewart; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be 11:00 am- 12:00 pm, Friday, September 9, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Dustin Vorhis officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.

