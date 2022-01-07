TERRY, Larry



Larry Terry passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 4. He was born February 8, 1954, to Wesley and Clara (Bowman) in Manchester, KY.



Larry and his wife, Nadine (Taylor) would have celebrated 49 years of marriage on January 6. He is survived by his



sister, Paulette Mularz, and his brother, Harold (Judy) Terry of Booneville, KY. His children, Thomas (Stacy) Terry and Elle Bowman, of Middletown, OH; grandchildren Brooklyn, Branson, Caden and Conner and many special cousins, nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings James Terry, Arlene



Began, Robert Terry.



Larry retired from Steelcraft in 2009 after 37 years. He was a member of Middletown Church of Christ, Logan Ave. Larry



enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, and



researching his family ancestry. Private services to be held by the immediate family.

