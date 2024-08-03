Terrill, Timothy W



Timothy W. Terrill, 76, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on July 30, 2024. He was born in Campton, Kentucky to the late Timothy and Emma Terrill on August 9, 1947.Timothy married LaDonna on June 3, 1966, in Middletown, Ohio. He worked for McGraw Kokosing inside AK Steel for over 30 years as a Teamster truck driver. After retiring, he went on to work for Carlisle Schools as a school bus driver. Outside of work, he loved being with his family and gardening. He was a member of the Tytus Avenue Church of God in Middletown for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, LaDonna Terrill; sons, Tim (Debbie) Terrill and Chad (Cindy) Terrill; grandchildren, Tim (Sarah) Terrill, Mariah (Clayton) Terrill; Katie (Rob) Ringwald; great-grandchildren, Caroline Ringwald, Maggie Ringwald, Sam Ringwald, TW Terrill, and Sadie Terrill; and his sister, Maxine Ashley. Timothy is preceded in death by his parents and 15 siblings. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Tytus Avenue Church of God in Middletown, Ohio. Family will receive guests at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com