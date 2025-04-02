Terhune, Mary



Mary Ann Terhune (née Timmers), 72, passed away at home surrounded by family on March 15, 2025, in Middletown, Ohio.



Born on December 23, 1952, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Mary Ann dedicated her life to education, family, and service. She was a graduate of John XXIII School and Fenwick High School prior to earning her degree (summa cum laude) from the University of Cincinnati. She made a lasting impact on her students. Mary Ann spent nearly four decades as an educator, primarily at Laura Farrell Elementary in Franklin, Ohio, with additional teaching experience in Covington, Kentucky, and Los Angeles, California.



Mary Ann was an invaluable friend and partner to her husband of 48 years, Charles Terhune. Together, they built a loving home and raised three children: Charles (wife Mary), John, and Ann (husband Blake). She was preceded in death by her parents, S. Jeanne Timmers and John H. Timmers, and her brother John A. Timmers. Mary Ann is also survived by four sisters.



Beyond her professional life, Mary Ann was an avid reader and tennis enthusiast. She was deeply involved in her children's athletic pursuits, dedicating countless hours to supporting them at practices, games, and tournaments. Her love extended beyond people to animals as well-she actively fostered many rescued cats and dogs over the years.



There will be a family only service and then internment at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati. Her memory will continue to inspire those who knew her.



Memorial contributions may be made to:



PAWS Adoption Center, 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe, OH, 45050



