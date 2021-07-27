Tendam, Richard

TENDAM, Jr., Richard Lynne "Dick"



80, of Monroe, OH, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2021.



Dick was born on April 13, 1941, to Richard Sr. and Thelma (Huey) Tendam.



He was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church.



He married Candis Barbour Bowlin on October 10, 1991.



Dick graduated from Seven-Mile-High School in 1959. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the aircraft camer USS Shangri-La stationed at Naval Base-



Mayport in Jacksonville, FL.



In 1966, he started his career at the Ohio Casualty Insurance Group. After serving 35 years, he retired in 2001.



Dick was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his wife, Candy; his sons Patrick (Ronda) Tendam and Jeffrey (Mary) Tendam; stepchildren Stephen (Amy) Bowlin, Robert (Jessica) Bowlin II, Todd (Elisabeth) Bowlin, and Bridget (David) Bowlin Phelan; sister Linda (Wayne) Tendam Estep; stepbrother Larry (Janet)



Augspurger; brother-in-law Vincent Barbour; aunt Jackie Huey Hollowell; grandchildren Andy, Aaron, Jake, Sammy, and Marnsa Tendam, Tyler, Blake, Holden Bowlin, Keaton Rambo, Natalie Schneider, and Davin Bowlin; and several great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, beloved grandmother Thelma Ogg, and sister Cathy Tendam Leichman.



The family would like to thank the staff at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Center and Hospice of Middletown.



A private family service will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org. Friends may leave condolences at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

