TEMPELTON, Pauline

TEMPELTON (Ford),



Pauline Ann



Pauline Ann Tempelton (maiden name Ford) was born in Tipp City, Ohio, July 16, 1929. She passed away in Springfield, Ohio, October 23, 2021.



Pauline is survived by three



of her children: Darlene



Tempelton (spouse Daniel Kempf) of Springfield, Ohio;



Janet Tempelton and Jack



Tempelton, both of San Diego, California; a daughter-in-law Kim Tempelton of Agoura Hills, California; six grandchildren: Michelle Kempf of Florence, Kentucky, Shannon Pauken of San Diego; Britany Tempelton of Agoura Hills, California; Joshua Tempelton, Tavis



Tempelton and Lorelei Tempelton of San Diego; and one



sister, Shirley Petry of New Carlisle, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Tempelton and a son, D. Craig Tempelton as well as eight of her siblings. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 13 at Piqua Church of the Brethren, 525 Boal Ave., in Piqua. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua. Arrangements handled by Jones Kenny Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio.

