TEMPELTON, Pauline

1 hour ago

TEMPELTON (Ford),

Pauline Ann

Pauline Ann Tempelton (maiden name Ford) was born in Tipp City, Ohio, July 16, 1929. She passed away in Springfield, Ohio, October 23, 2021.

Pauline is survived by three

of her children: Darlene

Tempelton (spouse Daniel Kempf) of Springfield, Ohio;

Janet Tempelton and Jack

Tempelton, both of San Diego, California; a daughter-in-law Kim Tempelton of Agoura Hills, California; six grandchildren: Michelle Kempf of Florence, Kentucky, Shannon Pauken of San Diego; Britany Tempelton of Agoura Hills, California; Joshua Tempelton, Tavis

Tempelton and Lorelei Tempelton of San Diego; and one

sister, Shirley Petry of New Carlisle, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Tempelton and a son, D. Craig Tempelton as well as eight of her siblings. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 13 at Piqua Church of the Brethren, 525 Boal Ave., in Piqua. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua. Arrangements handled by Jones Kenny Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio.

