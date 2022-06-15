TEKAMP, Stanley Irvin



Age 93, of Montgomery County, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Bethany



Village. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Fleeta Tekamp; his parents Alfred and Alma Tekamp; and brothers Donald, Roger, and Wallace Tekamp. Stanley is



survived by his sons, Larry,



Leslie (Elena), and Alan Tekamp; daughter Joanne (Dave) Morgan; and grandchildren, Cameron and Elle Tolliver. After serving as an Gunnery Instructor at Fort Bliss, Texas he joined his brother Donald at Instrulab, Inc. where he was the General Manager until his



retirement. There will be private family services at a later date for Stanley.

