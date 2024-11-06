Teegarden, Douglas K.



Teegarden  Douglas K., age 88 died on November 2nd, 2024 surrounded by family in Denver, CO. Doug was born and raised in Oakwood, Ohio, the middle child, born to Kenneth and Kay Teegarden on April 1, 1936. Doug loved people, sports, music and the outdoors. He attended Oakwood High School where he was student body President his Senior Year and Quarterback of the undefeated 1953 football team. He attended Ohio Wesleyan where he played four years on the tennis team and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He had a two year stint in The Army and later received a Master's in Business from the University of Dayton. He married Joanne Kiefaber Corwin in 1964 and had two children and many beloved pets including Petey, the best dog ever! Doug owned a cottage on Douglas Lake in Northern Michigan where the family spent a lot of time waterskiing, fishing and downhill skiing in the winter.



In 1996 Doug retired after 40 years at Payne Fabrics where he was a beloved leader and married Lois Abel Harlamert in Aspen, CO. Doug spent his retirement years in Aspen as a lift operator and Ambassador at Buttermilk Mountain. He spent a lot of time outdoors hiking, fly fishing, golfing, skiing, snowshoeing and was on the Vestry of Christ Church Aspen and a volunteer for the Aspen Music Festival, Wheeler Opera House, English in Action, and Aspen Valley Hospital.



Doug is survived by his children Scott of Littleton, CO, Kate of New York, NY, his sister Barb Headline of Sarasota, FL, Brother Dave of Rochester, NY, and wife Lois Harlamert Teegarden of Aspen, CO.



A celebration of life will take place at a future date in Aspen, CO.



