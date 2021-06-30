TEASTER, Rosalie



Age 82 passed away peacefully in Middletown on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was born May 31, 1939, in Perry County, Kentucky to Thomas and Ethel (White) Grigsby. She graduated from Middletown High School, worked for many years at Middletown Regional Hospital, and was a faithful member of the Franklin Bible Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Walter N. Teaster, and 8 siblings. Rosalie is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Mike) Freeze-Robinette, grandchildren, Melissa (Joshua) Evans, Benjamin (Ashley) Taggart, Jessica Taggart, great-grandchildren, Jayce, Cade, Kellan, Brennen, Isaiah, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. For most of her adult life she enjoyed gardening, baking, and making wonderful meals for her family. Her faith in God and love for her family were unwavering. Rosalie's prayers, sweet smile and kind heart will be remembered and missed by all who knew her. Visitation services will be Friday, July 2, 2021, at



Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, Ohio from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.



Celebration of Life Services will be at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Fairmound Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at



