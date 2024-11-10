TEAGUE (Siler), Virginia J. "Jo"



TEAGUE, Virginia Jo "Jo", age 97, loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 25, 1927 in Bryson, TN, to Fred & Dollie (Hamlet) Siler. Jo was a faithful Christian woman who truly was the definition of unwavering love. She was hard-working, loving, caring, welcoming, forgiving and brave. Her greatest passion was in serving others, whether that was in her home or at work. Everyone was welcome and no one left hungry. She loved being surrounded by her family and sharing her zest for life with others. Another hobby Jo loved was creating beautiful quilts for many family members. Jo spent most of her years lovingly caring for her family at home, yet she also enjoyed her work out of the home at both the Chrysler Corporation and at Vandalia's own Christy's Alpine Inn. She and James were longtime members of the Vandalia Baptist Temple where they had many dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Fred & Dollie (Hamlet) Siler; husband, James Teague; sister, Opal Siler & brother, Jack Siler. Jo is survived by her brother, Jerry Siler; children, Nancy Sitton (Dean), Jim Teague (Leafy), Cindy Larson (Mike), Reba Mullins, Tom Teague and Karla Brooks (Joe); 13 grandchildren, Dawn, Michael Wayne, Ethan (Trudy), Seth (Shilpa), Otto (Therese), Amy (Matt), Adam (Jennifer), Miranda, Jessica (Alex), Joshua (Marybeth), Stephanie, Jim (Lisa) and Joey (Brittni); 24 great-grandchildren, Jacob, JT, Julianne, Job, Andrew, Owen, Anders, Arlo, Jack, William, Virginia, Tyson, Teigen, Noah, Evie, Mira, Cali, Evelynn, Rylee, Patrick, Everett, Wyatt, Lucas and Dylan; special nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, to include Muriel Moore, Robert Pritchard and Mae Clingon. Virgina's family would also like to recognize the wonderful staff at Hospice of Dayton for the exceptional care they provided her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 11, 2024 at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Pastor Mark Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 11:00 am until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com