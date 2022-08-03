TEAGUE, Linda J.



Linda J. Teague of Middletown, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Linda was born 1 of 6 children to the late Bee and Frances Shepherd in Kentucky on March 26, 1941. She later moved to Ohio.



Linda graduated from Monroe High School and then attended Middletown Hospital's Licensed Practical Nursing Program, where she was licensed for Surgery. She continued as a lifelong employee of Middletown Hospital.



Linda loved gardening and cultivating tulips. She also loved garage selling andd fun weekends at the casino! She was a devoted mother and wife to her husband Harry L. Teague, enjoying a 50 year marriage.



Linda is survived by her daughter Imani "Tina" Teague, her sister Cathy Cromer and 2 brothers, James and David Shepherd.



Linda requested cremation with a family viewing at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Butler County Memorial Park.



Linda was grateful to all who cared for her, including family, neighbors and the incredible hospice staff, all whom exceeded her expectations.

