TAYLOR, Ross Allen



Age 86, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He was born August 12, 1934, in Middletown, OH, the son of Ray and Juanita (Logan) Taylor. Ross



retired from Armco. He



enjoyed spending time with his family and hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary



Taylor and brother, Sonny



Taylor. Ross is survived by his daughters, Terry (Mike) Salyers, Lisa (Trish) Taylor; sons, Tom Taylor, Allen (Linda) Taylor and Jon (Jodie) Wright and many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am, Monday, March 29, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Jerry Minor officiating. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery.



