springfield-news-sun logo
X

TAYLOR, Roberta

ajc.com

Obituaries

TAYLOR (Beachdell), Roberta "Roben"

Of Kettering, passed away 06-14-2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Rick. She leaves behind husband Don, daughters Krista and Lori, grandchildren: Samantha, Lizzy-Cory, Trey-Kayla, Robert-Chasidy, Emmaleigh, and ten great-grands.

Roben was a 1956 graduate of Stivers HS. She retired early from L.M. Berry. For many years she was active in the UMW and Church Women United. She was a recipient of the prestigious Most Valiant Woman Award.

Join us for a Celebration of Life: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Ohmer Park U.M.C., 1357 Arbor Ave., 45410.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BRITTON, Russell
2
BALLINGER, Wally
3
BOEHRINGER, Betty
4
DEMPSTER, Richard
5
METZGER, DIANE
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top