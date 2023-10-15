Taylor, Kevin

Taylor, Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Taylor, age 55, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Visitation 4 pm- 7 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, Ohio. Funeral service 12 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the funeral home. Bishop Anthony P. Taylor, eulogist. Entombment West Memory Gardens.

