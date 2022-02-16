TAYLOR, Johnny

TAYLOR, Jr., Johnny



Age 79, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. Funeral service 11 am, Thursday, February 17, at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Ave.



Visitation 9-11 am. Family will



receive friends 10-11 am.



Interment Restland Cemetery, Dallas, TX. Arrangements



entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

