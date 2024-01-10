Taylor, Ivan R.



IVAN R. TAYLOR, 89, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Sunday morning, January 7, 2024. He was born in Butler County, Kentucky on January 20,1934 to Roscoe and Efie (Flener) Taylor. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Ivan joined the Air Force as a civil service employee. In 1988, he retired from WPAFB after 34 years of service. He joined LOGTEC in Fairborn, Ohio and retired in 1995 as president and CEO of the company. Ivan was a graduate of Butler County High School, Wright State University, Central Michigan University, and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He was a visiting professor of management at Sinclair University and the Air Force Institute of Technology. Ivan received awards, recognitions and decorations throughout his career. He was of Christian faith and a life-long member of Barnett's Lick Missionary Baptist Church in Morgantown, Kentucky. During his early years, Ivan was active in baseball, softball and flying as a private pilot. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Louise (Hixon) Taylor; their children, Sean Taylor of Springfield, Jill (Mark) Sanders of Springfield and Jami (James) Kyler of Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Sloan Kyler of Canton and Ella and Jameson Sanders of Springfield; sisters-in-law, Waleka (Tim) Hetico and Billie (Joe) Blazer; brother-in-law, Gary Dixon; special nephew, Dempsey (Wilma) Henderson of Morgantown, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Taylor; sisters, Corine Alford and Dimple Taylor; brother, Chester Taylor; and sister-in-law, Sandra Dixon. The family wishes to extend their thanks to Comfort Keepers and Hospice of Dayton. Ivan's funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment, with military honors, will be in Ferncliff Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





