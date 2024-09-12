TAYLOR, GARY "RANDY"



TAYLOR, Gary "Randy", age 79, of Somerville, Ohio, went to be with his Lord peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2024, surrounded by the love of his family at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for 15 days. He will be remembered as hardworking and gentle-hearted, with a warm smile. His passing will be deeply mourned by his family and all his friends who knew him. Gary was born November 10, 1944 in Trenton, Ohio to Zackary and Virgie (Conrad) Taylor. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1962 to 1970. He was employed at AK Steel as a millwright in the maintenance department for 31 years retiring in 2001. Additionally, he was a faithful charter member of Monroe First Church of God where he helped in the bus ministry and as a sound technician, among many other projects. Pastor Terry always says, Gary was one member of the church that always faithfully did everything he ever asked him to do and more, from working on buses, maintenance around the church grounds and the church building, running the sound system and whatever else that was ever needed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zackary and Virgie Taylor; his stepfather, Lee Creech; four brothers, Zack Taylor (Louise), Ed Taylor (Laura), Lynn Taylor (Louise) and Bob Taylor (Darlene); three sisters, Emma Jean Dougherty (Web), Helen Farmer (Jay); step-sister, Helen Hays (Delbert); and stepbrother, Arvell Creech (Iona). Gary was the last of all his siblings. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Annetta (Welch) Taylor; two sons, Rick Taylor (Liza Bruggeman) and Jeff Taylor (Amy); one daughter, Missy Johnson (Damian); twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended family and a host of friends, co-workers and church family. Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



