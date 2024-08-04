Taylor, Floyd D.



Floyd D. Taylor, a lifetime resident of the Dayton area, received his wings on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. Floyd was born August 11, 1944 to the late Richard and Emma Mae Taylor. He retired from General Motors Corporation after 30 years of service. Floyd enjoyed fishing, cooking, and cleaning. His love for animals was his passion. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Richard Taylor Jr., Robert E. Taylor, Raymond A. Taylor, twin brother Lloyd L. Taylor, Mary Ann Rosser and Paul "Tony" Taylor. He is survived by his wife Lottie Taylor; 3 daughters, LaSonya (Howard) Brown, Serena Dudley, and Natasha Norvell; stepdaughter, Shalon Alexander; sister, Delores M. Smith; close friend, Teresa Parker; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.



