Taylor, Dianna

Taylor (Phillips), Dianna



Dianna R. Taylor, 77, of Sabina, formerly of Dayton, passed Sep 7, 2023.



Born on May 11, 1946, the daughter of James Phillips and Ruth Williams Heckman. She is survived by her husband, William L. Taylor; the two were united on May 17, 1964. Dianna was a devoted homemaker and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Happiest at home but could be found playing BINGO every chance she got. Dianna loved slot machines and used to bowl. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Fire Department. A lover of all animals, Dianna is now reunited with her beloved Pug, Tito. In addition to her husband, Dianna is survived by children: William J. 'Jeff' Taylor, Lori (Tom) Taylor, Terry (Becky) Taylor and James (Mara) Taylor, all of Sabina. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren: Brandon Holbrook, Katie (Chris) McNeely, and Jace and Jacob Taylor; great grandchildren: Logan, Bentley, McKenzie, Allison, Brandon Jr., and Rebekah; brother in-law, Jim Taylor of Riverside, niece Robin, and nephews Derick and Bill. Dianna was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Jay and Steven Phillips. A graveside service will be held at Sabina Cemetery on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 10am. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.



